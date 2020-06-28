The B is for Beats

This week, Jeff and Rebecca talk about white people being upset at Black-owned bookstores for not getting them their anti-racist books fast enough (this is not a joke), how you should NOT repeat NOT microwave your library books, how Sherlock Holmes having feelings is a apparently a matter that needs adjudication, and much more.

This episode is sponsored by:

Hey YA, Book Riot’s own podcast about all things young adult lit

TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations, Book Riot’s personalized reading recommendation service, which now has gifting!

Discussed in this episode:

NBCC update

Macmillan CEO steps back from day to day operations

Amazon’s Best Books of the Year so far list

Be patient with bookstores

Arthur Conan Doyle’s estate sue’s Netflix for giving Sherlock Holmes too many feelings

GRRM reports “steady progress” on next GoT book