The Apocalypse is For Everybody

Jeff and Rebecca consider listener feedback, talk about Goodreads users’s most anticipated books of 2023, a wild use case for modern chatbots and books, TikTok’s ability to put its thumb on the scale, and much more.

Discussed in this episode:

TBR for Valentine’s Day

We’re hiring!

Update: HarperCollins union reports that HC has agreed to mediation

Chatbots for Books (this one for Talent by Tyler Cowen):

GoodReads readers most anticipated books of 2023

TikTok confirms that employees can decide what goes viral



Little Free Library launches Indigenous Library program