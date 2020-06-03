The Anime & Manga Show

Sharifah and Jenn discuss online read-alongs, some exciting adaptation news, and a few favorite anime and manga series.

News

Thanks for the mention, Fantasy-Fiction.com!

Taika Waititi Leads All-Star Reading of JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH to Fund COVID-19 Relief

Old Guard trailer on Netflix (drops July 10)

Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa’s New Movie Is About a Vampire/Vampire Slayer Con Artist Duo

Fifth Season Read-Along at Tor.com

Edgar Wright to Adapt Tade Thompson’s The Murders Of Molly Southbourne, Plus Works From S.A. Chakraborty and Jonathan Stroud

Books & Media Discussed

Little Witch Academia, created by Yoh Yoshinari and Trigger; manga published by Yen Press, by creators and art by Keisuke Sato

Pluto by Naoki Urasawa and Osamu Tezuka

Cowboy Bebop, created by Shinichirō Watanabe

Sailor Moon by Naoko Takeuchi