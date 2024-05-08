The 2024 Pulitzer Winners & Part 2 of Moms, Dads, and Grads Recommendations
Jeff and Rebecca spend a few minutes talking about yesterday’s announcement of the 2024 Pulitzer prizes before getting into more book recommendations for moms, dads, grads, and others.
Discussed in this episode:
The Last Werewolf by Glen Duncan
The Historian by Elizabeth Kostova
S.A. Cosby
What Looks Like Bravery by Laurel Braitman
Real Self-Care by Pooja Lakshmin
The Cartographers by Peng Sheperd
The Will of the Many by James Islington
H is for Hawk by Helen Macdonald
Kazuo Ishiguro
Maggie O’Farrell
ZAAAADIEEEE, ZAAAADIEEEEE
A Walk in the Park by Kevin Fedarko
NK Jemisin
The Architect’s Apprentice by Elif Shafak
This Strange, Eventful History by Claire Messud
Victory City by Salman Rushdie
My Name is Asher Lev by Chaim Potok
Death Comes for the Archbishop by Willa Cather
I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai
Stephen Graham Jones
Land of Milk and Honey by C Pam Zhang
Watchmen by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons
We Cast a Shadow by Maurice Carlos Ruffin
Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
The House of Char by Scott Hawkins
The Hacienda by Isabelle Cañas
Birnam Wood
Peter Heller
The Overstory by Richard Powers
The Hopefuls by Jennifer Close
While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams
Great Expectations by Vinson Cunningham
Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders
Someone Like Us by Dinaw Mengestu