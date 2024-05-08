The 2024 Pulitzer Winners & Part 2 of Moms, Dads, and Grads Recommendations

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca spend a few minutes talking about yesterday’s announcement of the 2024 Pulitzer prizes before getting into more book recommendations for moms, dads, grads, and others.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

Looking for a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift? Go beyond the tried and true flowers and chocolate and give the gift of reading with Tailored Book Recommendations! Our bibliologists are standing by to help your mom find her next favorite read, delivered right to her inbox or doorstep. And with gifts starting at just $18, there’s something for any budget! Head to mytbr.co/gift to send the gift of reading to the book nerd in your life!

Discussed in this episode:

The Last Werewolf by Glen Duncan

The Historian by Elizabeth Kostova

S.A. Cosby

The Iceberg by Marion Coutts

What Looks Like Bravery by Laurel Braitman

On Living by Kerry Egan

Real Self-Care by Pooja Lakshmin

The Cartographers by Peng Sheperd

The Will of the Many by James Islington

H is for Hawk by Helen Macdonald

Kazuo Ishiguro

Maggie O’Farrell

The Bee Sting by Paul Murray

ZAAAADIEEEE, ZAAAADIEEEEE

Girl at War by Sara Novic

Alibis by André Aciman

A Walk in the Park by Kevin Fedarko

NK Jemisin

The Architect’s Apprentice by Elif Shafak

This Strange, Eventful History by Claire Messud

Victory City by Salman Rushdie

My Name is Asher Lev by Chaim Potok

Death Comes for the Archbishop by Willa Cather

I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai

Stephen Graham Jones

Land of Milk and Honey by C Pam Zhang

Watchmen by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons

We Cast a Shadow by Maurice Carlos Ruffin

Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Horror Movie by Paul Tremblay

The House of Char by Scott Hawkins

The Hacienda by Isabelle Cañas

Come and Get It by Kiley Reid

Dark Academia Authors

What is Dark Academia

Recent Dark Academia Books

Birnam Wood

Peter Heller

The Overstory by Richard Powers

The Lost Symbol by Dan Brown

The Hopefuls by Jennifer Close

While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams

Great Expectations by Vinson Cunningham

Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders

Someone Like Us by Dinaw Mengestu

Company by Shannon Sanders

Eclipse Fever by Walter Abish