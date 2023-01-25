The 2023 Stats Show

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss exciting adaptation news including Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and look at their recommending stats from 2022’s year in SF/F.

News

Follow-Up on Wakanda Forever on Disney+, courtesy of listener Megan

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Trailer [Gizmodo]

Book Riot’s Most Anticipated of 2023 (shout-out to Our Share of Night by Mariana Enríquez, translated by Megan McDowell)

More D&D shenanigans, this time with creator licensing: TechCrunch and The Mary Sue

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon TV Series in the works [Tor.com]

2022 Stats

Most Recommended Books:

How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu

Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century by Kim Fu

Light from Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki

When We Were Birds by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo

Siren Queen by Nghi Vo

August Kitko and the Mechas from Space by Alex White

The Spear Cuts Through Water by Simon Jimenez

The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean

Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir

Most Recommended Authors:

Nghi Vo

T. Kingfisher

Silvia Moreno-Garcia

NK Jemisin

Top 5 Most Popular Episodes:

More Favorites from Early 2022

Early 2022 Favorites Part 1

Comfort Reads in SF/F

SFF Mystery

Award-Winning Short Fiction