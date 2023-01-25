The 2023 Stats Show
Sharifah and Jenn discuss exciting adaptation news including Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and look at their recommending stats from 2022’s year in SF/F.
News
Follow-Up on Wakanda Forever on Disney+, courtesy of listener Megan
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Trailer [Gizmodo]
Book Riot’s Most Anticipated of 2023 (shout-out to Our Share of Night by Mariana Enríquez, translated by Megan McDowell)
More D&D shenanigans, this time with creator licensing: TechCrunch and The Mary Sue
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon TV Series in the works [Tor.com]
2022 Stats
Most Recommended Books:
How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu
Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century by Kim Fu
Light from Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki
When We Were Birds by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo
Siren Queen by Nghi Vo
August Kitko and the Mechas from Space by Alex White
The Spear Cuts Through Water by Simon Jimenez
The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean
Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
Most Recommended Authors:
Nghi Vo
T. Kingfisher
Silvia Moreno-Garcia
NK Jemisin
Top 5 Most Popular Episodes:
More Favorites from Early 2022
Early 2022 Favorites Part 1
Comfort Reads in SF/F
SFF Mystery
Award-Winning Short Fiction