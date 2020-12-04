That Rings All My Bells

Katie and guest host Nusrah talk about genre-bending mysteries, the upcoming adaptation of Forty Acres, and some really exciting new releases that you need to add to your TBR ASAP!

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!

Show Notes

Netflix is working on an adaptation of Forty Acres by Dwayne Alexander Smith.

Watch the trailer for Tiny Pretty Things.

The Mystery Writers of America announced its 2021 Grand Master and Raven Award recipients.

Books Mentioned

Deadly Sexy by Beverly Jenkins

Magic for Liars by Sarah Gailey

Even As We Breathe by Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle

I Remember You by Yrsa Sigurdardottir

The Arctic Fury by Greer Macallister

Take it Back by Kia Abdullah

Snow Drift by Helene Tursten; translated by Marlaine Delargy

Three by D.A. Mishani; translated by Jessica Cohen

The Eighth Detective by Alex Pavesi

When No One is Watching by Alyssa Cole