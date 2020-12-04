Episode 91
That Rings All My Bells
Show Notes
Netflix is working on an adaptation of Forty Acres by Dwayne Alexander Smith.
Watch the trailer for Tiny Pretty Things.
The Mystery Writers of America announced its 2021 Grand Master and Raven Award recipients.
Books Mentioned
Deadly Sexy by Beverly Jenkins
Magic for Liars by Sarah Gailey
Even As We Breathe by Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle
I Remember You by Yrsa Sigurdardottir
The Arctic Fury by Greer Macallister
Take it Back by Kia Abdullah
Snow Drift by Helene Tursten; translated by Marlaine Delargy
Three by D.A. Mishani; translated by Jessica Cohen
The Eighth Detective by Alex Pavesi
When No One is Watching by Alyssa Cole