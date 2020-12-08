This week Alice and Kim share books about familes, plus new nonfiction about mediocre white dudes, Mexican revolutionaries, and more.

Nonfiction in the News

The Obamas’ Higher Ground & ‘Adam Ruins Everything’s Adam Conover Team On Government Comedy Series For Netflix, Based On Michael Lewis’ ‘The Fifth Risk’ [Deadline]

The 10 best books of 2020 [Washington Post]

The 10 best books of 2020 [The New York Times]

New Nonfiction

Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America by Ijeoma Oluo

Revolutionary Women of Texas and Mexico : Portraits of Soldaderas, Saints, and Subversives Edited by Kathy Sosa, Ellen Riojas Clark and Jennifer Speed

Sometimes You Have to Lie: The Life and Times of Louise Fitzhugh, Renegade Author of Harriet the Spy by Leslie Brody

The Invention of Medicine: From Homer to Hippocrates by Robin Lane Fox

Terrible and Wonderful Families

Calypso by David Sedaris

Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations by Mira Jacob

Fun Home by Alison Bechdel

The Dead Duke, His Secret Wife, and the Missing Corpse: An Extraordinary Edwardian Case of Deception and Intrigue by Piu Eatwell

Reading Now

A Promised Land by Barack Obama

Plain Bad Heroines by Emily M. Danforth

Martin Chuzzlewit by Charles Dickens