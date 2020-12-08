Episode 72
Terrible and Wonderful Families
This week Alice and Kim share books about familes, plus new nonfiction about mediocre white dudes, Mexican revolutionaries, and more.
Subscribe to For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Alice Burton.
Nonfiction in the News
The Obamas’ Higher Ground & ‘Adam Ruins Everything’s Adam Conover Team On Government Comedy Series For Netflix, Based On Michael Lewis’ ‘The Fifth Risk’ [Deadline]
The 10 best books of 2020 [Washington Post]
The 10 best books of 2020 [The New York Times]
New Nonfiction
Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America by Ijeoma Oluo
Revolutionary Women of Texas and Mexico : Portraits of Soldaderas, Saints, and Subversives Edited by Kathy Sosa, Ellen Riojas Clark and Jennifer Speed
Sometimes You Have to Lie: The Life and Times of Louise Fitzhugh, Renegade Author of Harriet the Spy by Leslie Brody
The Invention of Medicine: From Homer to Hippocrates by Robin Lane Fox
Terrible and Wonderful Families
Calypso by David Sedaris
Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations by Mira Jacob
Fun Home by Alison Bechdel
The Dead Duke, His Secret Wife, and the Missing Corpse: An Extraordinary Edwardian Case of Deception and Intrigue by Piu Eatwell
Reading Now
A Promised Land by Barack Obama
Plain Bad Heroines by Emily M. Danforth
Martin Chuzzlewit by Charles Dickens