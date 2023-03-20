Temporal Neophytes

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk about the Chat-GTP4’s weak performance on AP English Exams, Leigh Bardugo getting that bag, why modern adults seem befuddled by time, recent reading, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

Book Riot’s new email newsletter, The Deep Dive



Shout-out to Rioter Susie Dumond, finalist for a Lambda Literary award for best lesbian romance

The Trans Rights Readathon is a thing, March 20-27

Manuscript thief pleads guilty

Leigh Bardugo’s 8-figure Macmillan deal

Birnham Wood by Eleanor Catton

Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano

Your Driver is Waiting by Priya Guns