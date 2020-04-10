Teenagers with Dawson’s Creek Syndrome

Katie and Rincey talk about some changing release dates, Tiger King, and the books they turn to when they need some comfort.

This episode is sponsored by Book Riot Insiders and Libro.fm.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!

Show Notes

Here’s the first trailer for Defending Jacob, starring Chris Evans

Nicole Kidman is producing and starring in the adaptation of Janelle Brown’s Pretty Things

The Killing Eve premiere has been bumped up by 2 weeks

Stephen King’s book If It Bleeds is getting moved up from May 5th to late April

Christopher Meloni is headlining a new spinoff series as Elliott Stabler from Law & Order: SVU

Are we getting a surprise new episode of Tiger King on Netflix?

Books Mentioned

The Likeness by Tana French

The Betel Nut Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu

Broken by Don Winslow

The Last Book on the Left: Stories of Murder & Mayhem From History’s Most Notorious Serial Killers by Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks, & Henry Zebrowski

No Going Back by Sheena Kamal

The Way You Burn by Christine Meade

The Hand on the Wall by Maureen Johnson

Friday the Rabbi Slept Late by Harry Kemelman

The Sun Down Motel by Simone St James

The Only Child by Mi-Ae Seo

Two Girls Down by Louisa Luna