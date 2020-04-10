Teenagers with Dawson’s Creek Syndrome
Katie and Rincey talk about some changing release dates, Tiger King, and the books they turn to when they need some comfort.
Show Notes
Here’s the first trailer for Defending Jacob, starring Chris Evans
Nicole Kidman is producing and starring in the adaptation of Janelle Brown’s Pretty Things
The Killing Eve premiere has been bumped up by 2 weeks
Stephen King’s book If It Bleeds is getting moved up from May 5th to late April
Christopher Meloni is headlining a new spinoff series as Elliott Stabler from Law & Order: SVU
Are we getting a surprise new episode of Tiger King on Netflix?
Books Mentioned
The Likeness by Tana French
The Betel Nut Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu
Broken by Don Winslow
The Last Book on the Left: Stories of Murder & Mayhem From History’s Most Notorious Serial Killers by Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks, & Henry Zebrowski
No Going Back by Sheena Kamal
The Way You Burn by Christine Meade
The Hand on the Wall by Maureen Johnson
Friday the Rabbi Slept Late by Harry Kemelman
The Sun Down Motel by Simone St James
The Only Child by Mi-Ae Seo
Two Girls Down by Louisa Luna