Summer Scaries

Kendra Winchester and Katie McLain Horner share some of their favorite scary summer books!

BOOKS DISCUSSED

The Postcard by Anne Berest, Translated from French by Tina Kover

So Cold the River by Michael Koryta

When No One is Watching by Alyssa Cole

Summers Sons by Lee Mandelo

Mongrels by Stephen Graham Jones

Evidence of Things Seen: True Crime in an Era of Reckoning by Sarah Weinman

Goodbye Earl: A Revenge Novel by Leesa Cross-Smith

