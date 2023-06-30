Summer Scaries
Kendra Winchester and Katie McLain Horner share some of their favorite scary summer books!
BOOKS DISCUSSED
The Postcard by Anne Berest, Translated from French by Tina Kover
So Cold the River by Michael Koryta
When No One is Watching by Alyssa Cole
Summers Sons by Lee Mandelo
Mongrels by Stephen Graham Jones
Evidence of Things Seen: True Crime in an Era of Reckoning by Sarah Weinman
Goodbye Earl: A Revenge Novel by Leesa Cross-Smith
Find Kendra on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester
Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady
