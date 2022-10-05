Summer & Early Fall SFF Favorites

Sharifah and Jenn discuss Marvel’s giant slate of offerings, some weird science, a Hocus Pocus Airbnb, and their favorite recently-published reads.

News

Stay at the Hocus Pocus House [EW]

Weird Science: CIA funding de-extinction of the Woolly Mammoth?? [Gizmodo]

Allllllll the upcoming Marvel MCU stuff [Variety]

… and some setbacks on the Blade reboot [Variety]

Books Discussed

The Spear Cuts Through Water by Simon Jimenez (cw: use of ableist and homophobic slurs; lots of violence; child abuse; cannibalism)

Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir (cw: harm to women and children)

Before You Start Nona – A Reading Plan:

The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean (cw: sexual assault; child abuse; child abduction; spousal abuse)

The Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid (cw: racism; racially motivated violence; blackface)

