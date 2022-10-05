Summer & Early Fall SFF Favorites
Sharifah and Jenn discuss Marvel’s giant slate of offerings, some weird science, a Hocus Pocus Airbnb, and their favorite recently-published reads.
News
Stay at the Hocus Pocus House [EW]
Weird Science: CIA funding de-extinction of the Woolly Mammoth?? [Gizmodo]
Allllllll the upcoming Marvel MCU stuff [Variety]
… and some setbacks on the Blade reboot [Variety]
Books Discussed
The Spear Cuts Through Water by Simon Jimenez (cw: use of ableist and homophobic slurs; lots of violence; child abuse; cannibalism)
Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir (cw: harm to women and children)
Before You Start Nona – A Reading Plan:
- Reread Epilogue of Gideon the Ninth
- Reread Chaps 32 & Epilogue of Harrow the Ninth
- Read “As Yet Unsent” [Tor.com]
- Then read Nona
The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean (cw: sexual assault; child abuse; child abduction; spousal abuse)
The Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid (cw: racism; racially motivated violence; blackface)