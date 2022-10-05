Summer & Early Fall SFF Favorites

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss Marvel’s giant slate of offerings, some weird science, a Hocus Pocus Airbnb, and their favorite recently-published reads.

News

Stay at the Hocus Pocus House [EW]

Weird Science: CIA funding de-extinction of the Woolly Mammoth?? [Gizmodo]

Allllllll the upcoming Marvel MCU stuff [Variety]

… and some setbacks on the Blade reboot [Variety]

Books Discussed

The Spear Cuts Through Water by Simon Jimenez (cw: use of ableist and homophobic slurs; lots of violence; child abuse; cannibalism)

Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir (cw: harm to women and children)

Before You Start Nona – A Reading Plan:

The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean (cw: sexual assault; child abuse; child abduction; spousal abuse)

The Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid (cw: racism; racially motivated violence; blackface)