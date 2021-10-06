Summer and Fall Favorites

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss the British Fantasy Award winners, adaptation news for Raybearer, The Changeling, and The Watch, and recommend some favorites from the last three months.

Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.

The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

Miscellany

Book Club Pick: Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko, read by November 3rd!

Book Riot Limited Edition 10th Anniversary Merch

News

2021 British Fantasy Awards

Raybearer is getting an adaptation

The Changeling adaptation casting update

Update on The Watch adaptation

Books Discussed

The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova (cw: child abuse)

We Have Always Been Here by Lena Nguyen (cw: use of slurs around mental illness by certain characters)

Certain Dark Things by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (cw: body horror, explicit violence and assault)

A Psalm for the Wild–Built by Becky Chambers