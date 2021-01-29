Letters, Journals, and Intrigue

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Katie and Nusrah talk about books that make use of unique formats to tell their story.

Books Mentioned

Night Film by Marisha Pessl

American Spy by Lauren Wilkinson

Whisper Network by Chandler Baker

NEW RELEASES

If I Disappear by Eliza Jane Brazier

Finlay Donovan is Killing It by Elle Cosimano

CURRENTLY READING

Fortune Favors the Dead by Stephen Sportswood