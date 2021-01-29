Episode 94
Letters, Journals, and Intrigue
Katie and Nusrah talk about books that make use of unique formats to tell their story.
Books Mentioned
Night Film by Marisha Pessl
American Spy by Lauren Wilkinson
Whisper Network by Chandler Baker
NEW RELEASES
If I Disappear by Eliza Jane Brazier
Finlay Donovan is Killing It by Elle Cosimano
CURRENTLY READING
Fortune Favors the Dead by Stephen Sportswood