Sticking Houdini in the Bathroom

Katie and Rincey talk adaptation news, including the Dan Mallory movie, and take a walk down memory lane with middle grade mystery books.

Show Notes

One of Us is Lying by Karen McManus is set for TV

Jade City by Fonda Lee is headed to Peacock

Apple+ has ordered the first ever animated adaptation of Harriet the Spy

Elisabeth Moss is starring in the adaptation of Virginia Feito’s upcoming thriller, Mrs. March

There’s going to be a TV show based on the New Yorker article that brought Daniel Mallory’s (aka AJ Finn) scams to light

Books Mentioned

In the Hall With the Knife by Diane Peterfreund

Liar & Spy by Rebecca Stead

The Inugami Curse by Seishi Yokomizo, translated by Yumiko Yamakazi

Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden

When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole

Sins of the Bees by Annie Lampman

Blacktop Wasteland by SA Cosby

From the Desk of Zoe Washington by Janae Marks

Home Before Dark by Riley Sager