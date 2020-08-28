Episode 84
Sticking Houdini in the Bathroom
Katie and Rincey talk adaptation news, including the Dan Mallory movie, and take a walk down memory lane with middle grade mystery books.
This episode is sponsored by TBR, Size Zero by Abigail Mangin, and Thick as Thieves by Sandra Brown.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!
Show Notes
One of Us is Lying by Karen McManus is set for TV
Jade City by Fonda Lee is headed to Peacock
Apple+ has ordered the first ever animated adaptation of Harriet the Spy
Elisabeth Moss is starring in the adaptation of Virginia Feito’s upcoming thriller, Mrs. March
There’s going to be a TV show based on the New Yorker article that brought Daniel Mallory’s (aka AJ Finn) scams to light
Books Mentioned
In the Hall With the Knife by Diane Peterfreund
Liar & Spy by Rebecca Stead
The Inugami Curse by Seishi Yokomizo, translated by Yumiko Yamakazi
Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden
When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole
Sins of the Bees by Annie Lampman
Blacktop Wasteland by SA Cosby
From the Desk of Zoe Washington by Janae Marks
Home Before Dark by Riley Sager