Episode 44
Stay Safe
Nicole and Matthew talk about the collective pandemic experience and how, despite all going through this together, we can end up feeling awfully alone. Joining us is book creator LeUyen Pham, Caldecott Honor recipient and author and illustrator of Outside, Inside.
RELEVANT LINKS:
- LeUyen Pham (Author Page, Macmillan Publishers)
- Outside, Inside (Macmillan Publishers)
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
PICTURE BOOKS
- Germs: Fact and Fiction, Friends and Foes by Lesa Cline-Ransome, illustrated by James Ransome
- A Kids Book About COVID-19 by Malia Jones
- Do Not Lick This Book by Idan Ben-Barak and Julian Frost
- Why We Stay Home: Suzie Learns About Coronavirus by Samantha Harris and Devon Scott; illustrated by Harriet Rodis
CLOSING NOTE:
