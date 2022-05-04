Station Eleven: Book Vs. Adaptation

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss cyberpunk, adaptation news about Wicked and Dune, dig into all things Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel, and more.

News

Reimagining the future of cyberpunk [Wired]

Books like Cyberpunk 2077 [Book Riot]

Wicked adaptation news [Variety]

South Korea is making a floating city! [Newsweek]

Discussion

Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel

Station Eleven on HBO Max [IMDB]

Ableism in Station Eleven [Salon]