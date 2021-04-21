Episode 102
Spring 2021 Favorites
Sharifah and Jenn discuss the 2021 Hugo Finalists, a Dark Crystal ballet, adaptation news, their favorite SF/F from this Spring, and more.
News
2021 Hugo Award Finalists announced [Book Riot]
Follow-Up: Here’s a great piece on Redwall [Book Riot]
Dark Crystal will be a ballet [Gizmodo]
The Inheritance Trilogy by NK Jemisin optioned for TV series [Deadline]
Kindred adaptation in works at FX [Hollywood Reporter]
Welcome to ‘Octavia E. Butler Landing’ [NASA]
Books
Soulstar by CL Polk
Machinehood by SB Divya
Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
The Memory Theater by Karin Tidbeck