Spring 2021 Favorites

Sharifah and Jenn discuss the 2021 Hugo Finalists, a Dark Crystal ballet, adaptation news, their favorite SF/F from this Spring, and more.

News

2021 Hugo Award Finalists announced [Book Riot]

Follow-Up: Here’s a great piece on Redwall [Book Riot]

Dark Crystal will be a ballet [Gizmodo]

The Inheritance Trilogy by NK Jemisin optioned for TV series [Deadline]

Kindred adaptation in works at FX [Hollywood Reporter]

Welcome to ‘Octavia E. Butler Landing’ [NASA]

Books

Soulstar by CL Polk

Machinehood by SB Divya

Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

The Memory Theater by Karin Tidbeck