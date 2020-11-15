Spiritual Cheese

Jeff and Rebecca talk about the lead up to A Promised Land, authors you know by just their first names, a very real literary puzzle, and much more.

Discussed in this episode:

A Promised Land by Barack Obama

Oprah & Brad Pitt’s companies adapting The Water Dancer

UK children’s books 8 times more likely to feature animals than characters of color

Literary mystery has 32 million possible solutions, has only been solved 3 times