Speculative Poetry, Revisted

Jenn and guest Vanessa Diaz discuss the Nebula finalists, that Ms. Marvel trailer, some favorite speculative poems, and more.

Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.

The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

News

That Ms. Marvel Trailer [Book Riot]

Disney and the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill [The Guardian]

Nebula Award Finalists

Martha Wells declines nomination [Publishers Marketplace]

Interview with Evan Ross Katz about his Buffy Book [AV Club]

Reebok is Making Power Rangers Shoes [Gizmodo]

Poetry Discussed

Clock Star Rose Spine by Fran Wilde

“All the Army Ghost Stories I Have Heard” by Natalie Wang, Strange Horizons

“On Where to Find Strange Horizons, And How to Get There” by Julia Rios, Strange Horizons

“Dancing Princesses” by Roshani Chokshi, Uncanny Magazine

“Assimilation” by Valerie Valdes, Uncanny Magazine

“Keening” by Valerie Valdes, Uncanny Magazine