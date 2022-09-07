This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss a ton of adaptation news including a new Stephen Graham Jones story and The Rings of Power, dig into speculative flash fiction, and more.

News

My Best Friend’s Exorcism trailer [EW]

A deep dive into The Rings of Power [TIME]

Parasyte: The Grey series announcement [Hollywood Reporter]

Stephen Graham Jones’s Earthdiver GN to be adapted [Dread Central]

Discussion

Writers Digest: What Is Flash Fiction?

Tor.com’s general flash fiction section and FIYAH collab

Flash Fiction Online

Futures | Nature

Lightspeed Magazine Archives and Queers Destroy

PseudoPod

“No one sleeps on an empty stomach” by Lucy Zhang (Flash Fiction Online)

“What Is Yours Is Yours” by K-Ming Chang (Flash Fiction Online)

“Please fill out this form regarding your loved ones” by Carol Scheina (Nature Futures)

“Teatime” by Zin E. Rocklyn (Tor.com)

“If It Bit You” by Donyae Coles (PseudoPod)

“The Disappearing Dream Engineer” by Rati Mehrotra (Lightspeed Magazine)

“Bucket List Found in the Locker of Maddie Price, Age 14, Written Two Weeks Before the Great Uplifting of All Mankind” by Erica L. Satifka (Lightspeed Magazine)