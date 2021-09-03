Special Episode: 2021 Fall Preview Draft

As announced, we are trying something different for bonus content: a special, ad-free, pay-what-you-will 2021 Fall Preview Draft. Go here to get it: bookriot.com/falldraft. That URL will redirect you to our Gumroad page where you can get the episode. You can either play it there or download the mp3 file to play wherever. The episode will be available through Thanksgiving. Thanks for listening, and we would especially like feedback on this model, so email us at podcast@bookriot.com.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher.