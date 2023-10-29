Speaking of Therapy

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Rebecca and Jenn Northington discuss Scholastic’s decision to walk back the plan to silo diverse books, BookTok’s takedown of a Taylor-Travis fanfic, and more. Then Rebecca is joined by Kelly Jensen for a conversation about Britney Spears’s new memoir, The Woman in Me.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

Autumn is here, which means it’s time to curl up with a great read and get cozy — whatever your version of cozy looks like. Whether it’s romance, creepy reads, modern classics, or escapist reads you crave, TBR can help you find the perfect books for your fall reading, with options curated to your specific reading tastes. Visit mytbr.co to find out more and sign up — it only takes a few minutes!

Links Discussed in the Episode:

Michelle Williams impersonates Justin Timberlake in Britney Spears’s memoir

Nailed it: Oprah selects Let Us Descend for final book club of 2023

Update: Scholastic walks back separate diversity collection

YA author opens bookstore dedicated to banned books & marginalized authors

BookTok takes down a Tayvis romance

How much should books cost?

“Purge the Poison” by Marina

A Fire Born of Exile by Aliette de Bodard