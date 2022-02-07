Some Other Exploration Together

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha have some exciting news about episode 100(!), talk about the pros and cons of Twitter discussions, and recommend books that sat on the TBR for far too long.

News

We want YOU to be a part of our 100th episode! Tell us about a book you love that we talked about at some point on the show. You can either send us a note OR send us a voice memo (30 seconds or less!) to wheninromance@bookriot.com. Send them in by February 15!

Don’t forget – the first WIR Book Club book of 2022 is Written in the Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur. We’ll be discussing on our March 7 episode, so send your thoughts/feelings by March 3!

Time to vote in the finals of the Swoon Awards.

Since you obviously like romance podcasts, check out Love Struck Daily.

Here’s a link to Jack Harbon’s tweet, and one to Jack Edwards’s tweet as well.

Books Discussed

Wherever You Are by Elle Wright

The Soulmate Equation by Christina Lauren

If She Says Yes by Tasha L. Harrison

Beginner’s Luck by Kate Clayborn

Check, Please by Ngozi Ukazu

Something Like Love by Christina C. Jones (not to be confused with Something Like Love by Beverly Jenkins)

