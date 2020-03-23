Some Of It Is Nice News

Jess and Trisha know that things are super weird and rough right now, but they’ve got some ideas and book recs for romance fans. They also discuss the annual Ripped Bodice report on the State of Racial Diversity in Romance Publishing.

News

Book Riot has a story stream collecting all of our bookish COVID-19 coverage.

If you want to support authors who have new releases out, the Book Riot Insiders New Release Index can help you find them.

And if you want to (and can!) support local bookstores, lots are delivering and/or shipping. We mentioned The Haunted Book Shop and The Ripped Bodice, but there are others!

Speaking of The Ripped Bodice, the annual racial diversity and inclusion report has been released, and Jess offered some reflections on it.

Virgin River on Netflix may be the romance adaptation you need right now. And these are the adaptations you may need ASAP.

Books Discussed

Hot and Badgered by Shelly Laurenston

The Widow of Rose House by Diana Biller

Rafe, Xeni, A Cowboy to Remember, So Sweet, and Treasure by Rebekah Weatherspoon

Team Phison by Chace Verity

Conventionally Yours by Annabeth Albert

And feel free to check out this episode of WIR with Rebekah Weatherspoon for more fluffy reads.

