This week Alice and Kim talk about women in Congress, crossword puzzles, and two scary subjects, snakes and math!

Nonfiction News

NPR: “Publisher Drops Woody Allen’s Book After Ronan Farrow Objects, Employees Walk Out”

New Books

The Firsts: The Inside Story of the Women Reshaping Congress by Jennifer Steinhauer

A History of Islam in 21 Women by Hossein Kamaly

Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi

Thinking Inside the Box : Adventures with Crosswords and the Puzzling People Who Can’t Live Without Them by Adrienne Raphel

Snake Math!

Book Riot has “20 of the Best Snake Books for Every Reader”?

Book Riot: 3 Math Books for Pi Day

How to Bake Pi: An Edible Exploration of the Mathematics of Mathematics by Eugenia Cheng

The Book of Snakes: A Life-Size Guide to Six Hundred Species from around the World by Mark O’Shea

Naked Statistics: Stripping the Dread from the Data by Charles Wheelan

Serpent’s Tale: Snakes in Folklore and Literature ed. By Gregory McNamee

Reading Now

A Murderous Relation by Deanna Raybourn

The Five: The Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper by Hallie Rubenhold

The Best We Could Do by Thi Bui