Small Towns in the Pacific Northwest and Texas Are Not Similar, and Also, Idris Elba

Hannah and Tirzah gush about some of the many wonderful film and TV adaptations of YA books that have been released in recent months.

Show notes

Panic by Lauren Oliver (Amazon Prime)

Moxie by Jennifer Mathieu (Netflix [also, the Linda Lindas!])

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things by Lev Grossman [from Summer Days and Summer Nights edited by Stephanie Perkins] (Amazon)

Unpregnant by Jenni Hendriks & Ted Caplan (HBO Max)

Monster by Walter Dean Myers (Netflix)

Ghetto Cowboy by G. Neri (Concrete Cowboy on Netflix)

Grishaverse by Leigh Bardugo (Shadow and Bone on Netflix)

Dash and Lily's Book of Dares by Rachel Cohn & David Levithan (Netflix)

To All the Boys I've Loved Before by Jenny Han (Netflix)

The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han

Dr. Bird's Advice for Sad Poets by Evan Roskos (your streamer of choice)

The Knife of Never Letting Go by Patrick Ness (Chaos Walking on your streamer of choice)

There's Someone Inside Your House by Stephanie Perkins

The Girls I’ve Been by Tess Sharpe

The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight by Jennifer E. Smith

Windfall by Jennifer E. Smith

Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley

I’ll Be the One by Lyla Lee

News and tidbits

YA adaptation previews

Rioters' takes on Shadow and Bone (Article 1, Article 2)

Ibi Zoboi's Okoye news!

'Panic' season 2 predictions/news/lack of news/potential spoilers

