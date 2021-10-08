Slipped Under the Radar

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tune in as All The Books host, Liberty, and Nusrah talk about mystery releases you may have missed in 2020 and 2021.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!

Currently Reading

Just Like Mother by Anne Heltzel

Books Discussed

What’s Left of Me is Yours by Stephanie Scott

The Opium Prince by Jasmine Aimaq

Impostor Syndrome by Kathy Wang

The Jigsaw Man by Nadine Matheson

Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden

Gone for Good by Joanna Schaffhausen

New Releases

Reprieve by James Han Mattson

Cackle by Rachel Harrison

If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com

Otherwise, you can:

Find me on Twitter @JavedNusrah

Find Liberty on Instagram @franzencomesalive

And we will talk to you all next time!