Episode 112
Slipped Under the Radar
Tune in as All The Books host, Liberty, and Nusrah talk about mystery releases you may have missed in 2020 and 2021.
Currently Reading
Just Like Mother by Anne Heltzel
Books Discussed
What’s Left of Me is Yours by Stephanie Scott
The Opium Prince by Jasmine Aimaq
Impostor Syndrome by Kathy Wang
The Jigsaw Man by Nadine Matheson
Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden
Gone for Good by Joanna Schaffhausen
New Releases
Reprieve by James Han Mattson
Cackle by Rachel Harrison
