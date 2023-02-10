Sinister Vibes—and Opinions!
Tune in as Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss books with sinister vibes!
BOOKS DISCUSSED
VenCo – Cherie Dimaline
How to Sell a Haunted House – Grady Hendrix
Jackal – Erin E. Adams
See What I Have Done – Sarah Schmidt
Devil House – John Darnielle
Bad Cree – Jessica Johns
Such Pretty Flowers – KL Cerra
Harriet Spies – Elana K. Arnold
