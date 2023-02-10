Sinister Vibes—and Opinions!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

BOOKS DISCUSSED

VenCo – Cherie Dimaline

How to Sell a Haunted House – Grady Hendrix

Jackal – Erin E. Adams

See What I Have Done – Sarah Schmidt

Devil House – John Darnielle

Bad Cree – Jessica Johns

Such Pretty Flowers – KL Cerra

Harriet Spies – Elana K. Arnold

