Signing Off with SF/F for Little Ones

SFF Yeah! is going on hiatus, so Jenn and Sharifah reminisce about 173 episodes and talk about favorite SF/F picture and board books.

Books Discussed

Tehanu by Ursula K. Le Guin

Rosemary’s Baby by Ira Levin

Cryptid Baby series by Elias Barks with Meg Hunt and Zoe Persico (Nessie Baby!)

A Jedi You Will Be by Preeti Chhibber and Mike Deas

Boy + Bot by Ame Dyckman and Dan Yaccarino

LIFT by Minh Lê and Dan Santat

King Arthur’s Very Great Grandson by Kenneth Kraegel

If Your Babysitter is a Bruja by Ana Siqueira and Irena Freitas

Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak

The Rainbow Goblins by Ul de Rico

What Do You Do With an Idea? by Kobi Yamada and Mae Besom

The Truth About Dragons by Julie Leung and Hanna Cha

Stella’s Stellar Hair by Yesenia Moises