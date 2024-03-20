Signing Off with SF/F for Little Ones
SFF Yeah! is going on hiatus, so Jenn and Sharifah reminisce about 173 episodes and talk about favorite SF/F picture and board books.
Books Discussed
Tehanu by Ursula K. Le Guin
Rosemary’s Baby by Ira Levin
Cryptid Baby series by Elias Barks with Meg Hunt and Zoe Persico (Nessie Baby!)
A Jedi You Will Be by Preeti Chhibber and Mike Deas
Boy + Bot by Ame Dyckman and Dan Yaccarino
LIFT by Minh Lê and Dan Santat
King Arthur’s Very Great Grandson by Kenneth Kraegel
If Your Babysitter is a Bruja by Ana Siqueira and Irena Freitas
Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak
The Rainbow Goblins by Ul de Rico
What Do You Do With an Idea? by Kobi Yamada and Mae Besom
The Truth About Dragons by Julie Leung and Hanna Cha
Stella’s Stellar Hair by Yesenia Moises