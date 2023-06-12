Shorten That Funnel, Baby

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk about a school in Utah banning the Bible, a book-banning organization officially being labeled an extremist group by the SPLC, a new federal position addressing book banning, B&N’s Books of the Year (so far), and report in on recent reading.

Discussed in this episode:

First Edition!

Barnes & Noble’s best books of the year so far

Utah school district removes the Bible from elementary & middle schools

SPLC labels Moms for Liberty extremist, anti-government

Biden to name Dept of Ed coordinator to address book bans

All the Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby

The Art Thief by Michael Finkel

The Good Enough Job by Simone Stolzoff

Quietly Hostile by Samantha Irby