Short & Sweet

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about short reads to meet your reading goals, read during lunch, and everything in between.

Books Discussed

Red Widow by Alma Katsu

The Grownup by Gillian Flynn

Confessions by Kanae Minato

The Hours Before Dawn by Celia Fremlin

Moon of the Crusted Snow Waubgeshig Rice

The Secret Talker by Geling Yan

Like a Sister by Kellye Garrett

