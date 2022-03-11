Short & Sweet
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about short reads to meet your reading goals, read during lunch, and everything in between.
Books Discussed
Red Widow by Alma Katsu
The Grownup by Gillian Flynn
Confessions by Kanae Minato
The Hours Before Dawn by Celia Fremlin
Moon of the Crusted Snow Waubgeshig Rice
The Secret Talker by Geling Yan
Like a Sister by Kellye Garrett
