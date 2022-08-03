She’s Got a Whole Mortuary in Her Closet
Tirzah and Erica discuss the books they’re most excited to read that are coming out in the fall.
Show Notes
Sanaa Lathan directing adaptation of On the Come Up by Angie Thomas
Try a demo of the Insiders Index
Well, That Was Unexpected by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Heart of the Sun Warrior by Sue Lynn Tan
The Weight of Blood by Tiffany D. Jackson
Rust in the Root by Justina Ireland
The Depths by Nicole Lesperance
Foul Lady Fortune by Chloe Gong
A Scatter of Light by Malinda Lo
If You Could See the Sun by Ann Liang
Coven by Jennifer Dugan and Kit Seaton
The First to Die At the End by Adam Silvera
