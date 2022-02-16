She Might Have Pulled Off Minor Identity Theft

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Join Tirzah and Erica as they discuss some wonderfully joyous YA novels featuring Black main characters!

Books and Links

Now That I’ve Found You by Kristina Forest

Not Now, Not Ever by Lily Anderson

Blackout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk , and Nicola Yoon

Not So Pure and Simple by Lamar Giles

Love Radio by Ebony LaDelle

Charming as a Verb by Ben Phillipe

One True Loves by Elise Bryant

Love is a Revolution by Renée Watson