She Might Have Pulled Off Minor Identity Theft
Join Tirzah and Erica as they discuss some wonderfully joyous YA novels featuring Black main characters!
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!
Books and Links
Dollywood Parks & Resorts covering tuition
Tiffany D, Jackson White Smoke TV news and new cover reveal
Worldle-inspired merch, like mugs, hoodies, shirts, and a tote
Now That I’ve Found You by Kristina Forest
Not Now, Not Ever by Lily Anderson
Blackout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk , and Nicola Yoon
Not So Pure and Simple by Lamar Giles
Love Radio by Ebony LaDelle
Charming as a Verb by Ben Phillipe
One True Loves by Elise Bryant
Love is a Revolution by Renée Watson