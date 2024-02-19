She Can’t Plot
Jess and Trisha reflect on the major theme of Valentine’s romance coverage and then recommend some romance short stories and novellas.
News
Jess and Trisha had a great chat with Jeff on the Book Riot podcast.
As mentioned, The Washington Post (Sarah Wendell) and Entertainment Weekly (Maureen Lee Lenker) were among the many outlets covering romantasy this Valentine’s Day.
And look how many romance book stores there are! [Forbes]
Books Discussed
Play to Win by Jodie Slaughter
Olivia and the Masked Duke by Grace Callaway
All or Nothing by Rose Lerner
Moonlight by Jasmine Nicole
Rosie and the Dreamboat by Sally Thorne
Prisoner of Love by Beverly Jenkins
Love in Color by Bolu Babalola
The Companion by EE Ottoman
