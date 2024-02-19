She Can’t Plot

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha reflect on the major theme of Valentine’s romance coverage and then recommend some romance short stories and novellas.

News

Jess and Trisha had a great chat with Jeff on the Book Riot podcast.

As mentioned, The Washington Post (Sarah Wendell) and Entertainment Weekly (Maureen Lee Lenker) were among the many outlets covering romantasy this Valentine’s Day.

And look how many romance book stores there are! [Forbes]

Books Discussed

Play to Win by Jodie Slaughter

Olivia and the Masked Duke by Grace Callaway

All or Nothing by Rose Lerner

Moonlight by Jasmine Nicole

Rosie and the Dreamboat by Sally Thorne

Prisoner of Love by Beverly Jenkins

Love in Color by Bolu Babalola

The Companion by EE Ottoman

