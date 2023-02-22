SFF TikTok (or “What About Dune?”)

Sharifah and guest Vanessa discuss news including an Afrofuturist Netflix series, the discovery of a possibly habitable planet, The Fifth Season RPG, and talk about SFF TikTok and Reels.

Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.

The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

We’re hiring for a full-stack web developer! Get all the details here.

News

Netflix’s new Afrofuturist series [Rolling Stone]

A possibly habitable planet [IFLScience]

Sphere‘s 25th anniversary and new series [Space.com]

The Fifth Season RPG [Backerkit]

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur now streaming [Disney+ Informer]

Video Recommendations

Tomes and Textiles, plus this vid, and this vid (mentioned)

cultofbooks (mentioned)

jemilabereadin (mentioned)

torithatnerd (mentioned)

Dreareads (mentioned)

pagemelt

Danzibooks

latearareads

theroomiesdigest

bookofthegay

darrelyeo

madisontican