Episode 110
SFF Potpourri

Sharifah and Jenn discuss adaptation news for Mercedes Lackey’s Valdemar Universe, a hotel in space, an air date for the Lord of the Rings series, and talk about some current favorite reads from SF/F.

News

Mercedes Lackey’s Valdemar Universe being adapted for TV [Deadline]

Air date for Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series! [Tor.com]

Jenn’s piece on Lord of the Rings Fandom [Book Riot]

Space hotel! [Entrepreneur]

Tamsyn Muir’s Locked Tomb is now a series, not a trilogy [Tor.com]

Recommended read: What Is And Is Not Silkpunk [Book Riot]

Books Discussed

Sangu Mandanna’s Celestial Trilogy (Spark of White Fire #1)

Earthsinger Chronicles by L. Penelope (Song of Blood & Stone #1)

Severance by Ling Ma

Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones

