SFF Mystery

Sharifah and guest Erica Ezeifedi discuss the Nebula Awards, Dracula Daily, some favorite mystery SFF, and more.

News

The Nebula Awards (and Mercedes Lackey’s removal)

Thor: Love and Thunder trailer [Deadline]

How Dracula Daily Got So Big [Slate]

Books Discussed

Far From the Light of Heaven by Tade Thompson

Murder in G Major/Gethsemane Brown Series by Alexia Gordon

Six Wakes by Mur Lafferty

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood