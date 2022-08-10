SF/F Mixtape, Volume 2
Sharifah and guest host Vanessa discuss Nichelle Nichols’ legacy, the Wakanda Forever teaser, the Ursula K. Le Guin Prize shortlist, and, once again, pair musical tracks with SF/F books.
News
Star Trek Actress and Icon Nichelle Nichols, RIP
Watch the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Teaser Trailer
Check Out the Shortlist for the Inaugural Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction
Books Discussed
When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill (CW: terminal illness, child neglect, all kinds of misogyny)
Mixtape Tracks: “Freedom” by Beyoncé + Kendrick Lamar (+ “Don’t Hurt Yourself”); “King” by Florence + the Machine; “Breaking Dishes” by Rihanna; “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo; Nicki’s verse on “Monster” by Jay-Z and Kanye (Honorable Mention: “Not Ready to Make Nice” by The Chicks or “Armor” by Sara Bareilles)
The Ballad of Perilous Graves by Alex Jennings
Mixtape Tracks: “Rollercoasters” by Tank and the Bangas; “God Bless the Child” by Billie Holiday; “Sinnerman” by Nina Simone; “Cry” by Jon Batiste, “New Orleans Bump” by Jelly Roll Mortin
The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (CW: physical abuse)
Mixtape Tracks: “Flor De Azahar” by Trovadores Yucatecos; “Sabor a Mi” by Alvaro Carrillo (and Luis Miguel); “Rata de Dos Patas” by Paquita la del Barrio; “Hasta la Raiz” by Natalia Lafourcade; “Morena Mia” by Girl Ultra
Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao (CW: mention of sexual assault (no on page depictions), suicidal ideation, physical and emotional abuse, alcohol addiction, torture)
Mixtape Track: “Army of Me” by Björk; “Spring Breeze” by Hiperson; “Apocalipstick” by Cherry Glazerr; “Circular Ward” by RUBUR