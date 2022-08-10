SF/F Mixtape, Volume 2

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and guest host Vanessa discuss Nichelle Nichols’ legacy, the Wakanda Forever teaser, the Ursula K. Le Guin Prize shortlist, and, once again, pair musical tracks with SF/F books.

News

Star Trek Actress and Icon Nichelle Nichols, RIP

Watch the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Teaser Trailer

Check Out the Shortlist for the Inaugural Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction

Books Discussed

When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill (CW: terminal illness, child neglect, all kinds of misogyny)

Mixtape Tracks: “Freedom” by Beyoncé + Kendrick Lamar (+ “Don’t Hurt Yourself”); “King” by Florence + the Machine; “Breaking Dishes” by Rihanna; “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo; Nicki’s verse on “Monster” by Jay-Z and Kanye (Honorable Mention: “Not Ready to Make Nice” by The Chicks or “Armor” by Sara Bareilles)

The Ballad of Perilous Graves by Alex Jennings

Mixtape Tracks: “Rollercoasters” by Tank and the Bangas; “God Bless the Child” by Billie Holiday; “Sinnerman” by Nina Simone; “Cry” by Jon Batiste, “New Orleans Bump” by Jelly Roll Mortin

The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (CW: physical abuse)

Mixtape Tracks: “Flor De Azahar” by Trovadores Yucatecos; “Sabor a Mi” by Alvaro Carrillo (and Luis Miguel); “Rata de Dos Patas” by Paquita la del Barrio; “Hasta la Raiz” by Natalia Lafourcade; “Morena Mia” by Girl Ultra

Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao (CW: mention of sexual assault (no on page depictions), suicidal ideation, physical and emotional abuse, alcohol addiction, torture)

Mixtape Track: “Army of Me” by Björk; “Spring Breeze” by Hiperson; “Apocalipstick” by Cherry Glazerr; “Circular Ward” by RUBUR