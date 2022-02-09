SF/F Magazines Are Awesome
Sharifah and Jenn discuss the Rings of Power promo, Terry Pratchett’s official biography, some favorite SF/F magazines, and more.
News
The Rings of Power teaser and promo
Legendborn by Tracy Deonn getting series adaptation
Accurate Sci-Fi Predictions
Preditions from 1922
Terry Pratchett biography in the works