SF/F Magazines Are Awesome

Sharifah and Jenn discuss the Rings of Power promo, Terry Pratchett’s official biography, some favorite SF/F magazines, and more.

News

The Rings of Power teaser [Instagram] and promo [Forbes]

Legendborn by Tracy Deonn getting series adaptation [Deadline]

Accurate Sci-Fi Predictions [Book Riot]

Preditions from 1922 [Open Culture]

Terry Pratchett biography in the works [The Guardian]

SF/F Magazines

Uncanny Magazine

Solarpunk Magazine

FIYAH

Strange Horizons