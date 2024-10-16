SF/F for Your Book Club

Book Riot's In the Club newsletter captain Erica Ezeifedi joins Sharifah to recommend some SF/F books for your book club or reading with a friend.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Book Riot’s In the Club newsletter captain Erica Ezeifedi joins Sharifah to recommend some SF/F books for your book club or reading with a friend.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

This October, Tailored Book Recommendations is giving away a pair of Beats Fit Pro headphones! TBR is the perfect way to take the guesswork out of finding your next favorite read. To get started with TBR, just fill out a quick survey about your reading likes and dislikes, and we’ll pair you with a professional book nerd— aka bibliologist— who uses their bookish knowledge to match you with three books they think you’ll dig. You can sign up to receive your recommendations via email or have your bibliologist’s picks delivered right to your door as either hardcovers or paperbacks. And if you sign up or gift TBR in the month of October, you’ll be automatically entered to win a pair of Beats Fit Pro headphones! Current TBR subscribers also have a chance to win by purchasing a drop-in round of recommendations in October. Get all the details at mytbr.co.

Books Discussed

An Academy for Liars by Alexis Henderson

The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass

The Year of the Witching by Alexis Henderson

The Book of Love by Kelly Link

The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley