SF/F Worlds We Would and Would Not Visit
Jenn and guest Erica Ezeifedi discuss a handful of good news stories including the winners of the Shirley Jackson Awards, and talk about fictional worlds.
News Discussed
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever smashes box office records [The Mary Sue]
Shirley Jackson Award Winners 2021 [Locus]
Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur Teaser [Twitter]
Books Discussed
Valerie Valdes’s world of the Chilling Effect series
Nghi Vo’s Singing Hills Cycle world
The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova
Premee Mohamad’s The Rising world
Micaiah Johnson’s The Space Between Worlds
Charlie Jane Anders’ City in the Middle of the Night
Murderbot Universe by Martha Wells
Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark
Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko
The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas
Flyaway by Kathleen Jennings
The Bear and the Nightingale by Katherine Arden
Alice by Christina Henry (many content warnings)