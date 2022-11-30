SF/F Worlds We Would and Would Not Visit

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jenn and guest Erica Ezeifedi discuss a handful of good news stories including the winners of the Shirley Jackson Awards, and talk about fictional worlds.

Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.

The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

News Discussed

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever smashes box office records [The Mary Sue]

Shirley Jackson Award Winners 2021 [Locus]

Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur Teaser [Twitter]

Books Discussed

Valerie Valdes’s world of the Chilling Effect series

Nghi Vo’s Singing Hills Cycle world

The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova

Premee Mohamad’s The Rising world

Micaiah Johnson’s The Space Between Worlds

Charlie Jane Anders’ City in the Middle of the Night

Murderbot Universe by Martha Wells

Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark

Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko

The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas

Flyaway by Kathleen Jennings

The Bear and the Nightingale by Katherine Arden

Alice by Christina Henry (many content warnings)