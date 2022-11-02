This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and guest, Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, author of The Disordered Cosmos: A Journey into Dark Matter, Spacetime, and Dreams Deferred, discuss exciting news from Wakanda, the Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction winner and finalists, shout out some of their SF/F pop culture highlights of the year, so far, and more.

News

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Tracking for $175M Opening [Variety]

The 2022 Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction Winner and Finalists

Never Let Me Go Drama Series [Hollywood Reporter]

Media Discussed

The Midnight Club (based on the Christopher Pike books) [Netflix]

Alien Series marathon (Prometheus)

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Prey and Predator series marathon

The DragonCon Costume Recap [New York Times]

Pantheon [AMC+]