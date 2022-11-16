Our SF/F Picks For Holiday Gifting

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn answer listener requests and give their favorites for gifting this holiday season in an extra-long episode!

Listener Questions

I heard you were looking for holiday recommendation requests. I would like to ask for readalikes for books like Winter’s Orbit by Everina Maxwell or A Taste of Gold and Iron by Alexandra Rowland. (I’ve been really enjoying the “Red White & Royal Blue but make it fantasy/scifi” trend lately.)

I’m looking for SF/F gifting advice for my dad. He used to be a big fantasy reader when he was younger (some of his favorite authors were Ursula K. Le Guin and Terry Pratchett) but doesn’t read as much now. The last SF/F he read and loved was the Murderbot series. Do you have any SF/F recommendations that are fast-paced, on the shorter side, and possibly reminiscent of classic fantasy?

Books Discussed

Sorcerer to the Crown by Zen Cho (cw: racism, misogyny)

The Tensorate Series by Neon Yang (cw: harm to children including medical experimentation and death)

Spear by Nicola Griffith (cw: mention of rape)

Light Years from Home by Mike Chen (cw: dementia, loss of a parent)

The Dawnhounds by Sascha Stronach (cw: so many, espec homo/trans phobia and body horror)

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna (cw: child neglect)

The Way Spring Arrives And Other Stories, edited by Yu Chen and Regina Kanyu Wang (cw: many, depending on story)

The Cartographers by Peng Shepherd

Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao (cw: abuse, suicidal ideation, sexual assault (mention)

The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean (cw: sexual assault; child abuse and endangerment)

This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub (cw: loss of a parent)

The Ballad of Perilous Graves by Alex Jennings (cw: child endangerment)

How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu (cw: chronic illness, child death)

Practical Magic Series (Practical Magic; The Rules of Magic; Magic Lessons; The Book of Magic) by Alice Hoffman