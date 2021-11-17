SF/F For Holiday Gifting

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss the World Fantasy Award Winners for 2021, PW’s Best of the Year, that Station Eleven trailer, and recommend their picks for gifting this holiday season.

News

The Station Eleven trailer dropped [Polygon]

2021 World Fantasy Award Winners [Tor.com]

PW’s Best SFF of 2021 [Publishers Weekly]

The long Wheel of Time trailer [Ars Technica]

Books Discussed

The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova

Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri (cw: child abuse and child death, violent misogyny)

Light from Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki (cw: sexual assault, child abuse, transphobia, racism)

Sorrowland by Rivers Solomon (cw: domestic violence, child abuse, queer-phobia, body horror, racism)

We Have Always Been Here by Lena Nguyen

A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers

Flowers for the Sea by Zin E. Rocklyn (cw: body horror; suicide attempt; mention of child death)

Black Sci-Fi Short Stories (Gothic Fantasy) from Flametree Publishing, with editorial support from Tia Ross and the Black Writers Collective and more

Tales From the Hinterland by Melissa Albert

Pilu of the Woods by Mai K. Nguyen