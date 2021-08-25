BIPOC newsletter giveaway BIPOC newsletter giveaway BIPOC newsletter giveaway

Episode 111
SF/F And The Natural World

Jenn and guest Jen Zink discuss a bunch of adaptation news about Witches of Mayfair, Foundation, and the Wheel of Time, talk environmental sci-fi and fantasy, and more.

Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.
The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

News

NPR’s 50 Favorite SF/F Books of the Past Decade results

Sir Julius Vogel Awards 2021 Winners Announced

Wheel of Time First Look [Entertainment Weekly]

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Are Coming to TV, Too [Gizmodo]

That Foundation Trailer, Though [Deadline]

Books Discussed

Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger, illustrated by Rovina Cai

Sorrowland by Rivers Solomon

The Fallen (The Outside #2) by Ada Hoffmann (cw: self-harm)

Crossroads of Canopy by Thoraiya Dyer (cw: slavery, suicidal ideation, child abuse, child death)

The Interrogation of Ashala Wolf by Ambelin Kwaymullina (cw: child death, depictions of child detention, and torture)

