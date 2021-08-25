Episode 111
SF/F And The Natural World
Jenn and guest Jen Zink discuss a bunch of adaptation news about Witches of Mayfair, Foundation, and the Wheel of Time, talk environmental sci-fi and fantasy, and more.
News
NPR’s 50 Favorite SF/F Books of the Past Decade results
Sir Julius Vogel Awards 2021 Winners Announced
Wheel of Time First Look [Entertainment Weekly]
Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Are Coming to TV, Too [Gizmodo]
That Foundation Trailer, Though [Deadline]
Books Discussed
Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger, illustrated by Rovina Cai
Sorrowland by Rivers Solomon
The Fallen (The Outside #2) by Ada Hoffmann (cw: self-harm)
Crossroads of Canopy by Thoraiya Dyer (cw: slavery, suicidal ideation, child abuse, child death)
The Interrogation of Ashala Wolf by Ambelin Kwaymullina (cw: child death, depictions of child detention, and torture)