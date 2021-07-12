Sexy Clash

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha share feedback from their listener survey and recommend some backlist titles in case you’re having trouble getting your hands on new releases.

News

We’re discussing Wrong Number, Right Woman by Jae on July 22 for our episode coming out July 26 – read with us!

Books Discussed

Human Enough by ES Yu

Real Men Knit by Kwana Jackson

You Had Me At Hola by Alexis Daria

Whiteout by Adriana Anders

Inheritance by Katrina Jackson

