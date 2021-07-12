Episode 86
Sexy Clash
Jess and Trisha share feedback from their listener survey and recommend some backlist titles in case you’re having trouble getting your hands on new releases.
News
We’re discussing Wrong Number, Right Woman by Jae on July 22 for our episode coming out July 26 – read with us!
You can still take our survey! And please do!
Books Discussed
Human Enough by ES Yu
Real Men Knit by Kwana Jackson
You Had Me At Hola by Alexis Daria
Whiteout by Adriana Anders
Inheritance by Katrina Jackson
Thanks to everyone who took the WIR survey! We're leaving it up for another week or so, so feel free to let us know how your reading is going if you haven't already.