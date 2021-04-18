Episode 438
Several Trepidations
Jeff and Rebecca do listener feedback, interrogate what a podcast “read-a-long” does/could mean, stand in awe of Amanda Gorman’s book sales, talk a little George R.R. Martin, and much more.
Discussed in this episode:
Amanda Gorman is first poet to claim #1 spot on USA Today bestsellers
Amazon workers in Bessemer, AL vote against unionization
Unpublished Richard Wright novel about police brutality to be released
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor’s death gets a book deal, S & S will distribute