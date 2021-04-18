Several Trepidations

Jeff and Rebecca do listener feedback, interrogate what a podcast “read-a-long” does/could mean, stand in awe of Amanda Gorman’s book sales, talk a little George R.R. Martin, and much more.

Discussed in this episode:

Amanda Gorman is first poet to claim #1 spot on USA Today bestsellers

Amazon workers in Bessemer, AL vote against unionization

Unpublished Richard Wright novel about police brutality to be released

Officer involved in Breonna Taylor’s death gets a book deal, S & S will distribute