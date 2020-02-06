Serving Up the 2020 Youth Media Awards

Matthew and Nicole discuss the results of the 2020 Youth Media Awards, highlight some of their favorite books recognized, and how this awards year could impact the future of publishing. Joining is special guest Dr. Emily R. Aguiló-Pérez, who served on the 2018 Pura Belpré Award committee.

RELEVANT LINKS:

2020 Youth Media Award Winners

Dr. Emily R. Aguiló-Pérez

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Picture Books:

The Undefeated by Kwame Alexander; illustrated by Kadir Nelson (Caldecott Medal)

Bowwow Powwow: Bagosenjige-niimi’idim by Brenda J. Child (Red Lake Ojibwe), translated into Ojibwe by Gordon Jourdain (Lac La Croix First Nation), illustrated by Jonathan Thunder (Red Lake Ojibwe) (American Indian Youth Literature Award Picture Book Winner)

When Aidan Became a Brother, written by Kyle Lukoff, illustrated by Kaylani Juanita (Stonewall Book Award Winner)

Just Ask! Be Different, Be Brave, Be You, written by Sonia Sotomayor, illustrated by Rafael López (Schneider Family Book Award for Young Children)

Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story, written by Kevin Noble Maillard and illustrated by Juana Martinez-Neal (Robert F. Sibert Informational Book Award Winner)

Middle Grade:

New Kid, written by Jerry Craft (John Newbery Medal)

Other Words for Home, written by Jasmine Warga (Newbery Honor)

Award-Winning Books from Past Guests

Gittel’s Journey, by Lesléa Newman, illustrated by Amy June Bates (The Sydney Taylor Book Award Honor)

Stargazing, written by Jen Wang and published by First Second, an imprint of Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group (Asian/Pacific American Award for Literature Children’s Literature Winner)

An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States for Young People, written by Debbie Reese (Nambé Owingeh) and Jean Mendoza, adapted from the adult book by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz (American Indian Youth Literature Award Young Adult Book Honor)

My Papi Has a Motorcycle, illustrated by Zeke Peña, written by Isabel Quintero (Pura Belpré Award Honor)

Genesis Begins Again, written by Alicia D. Williams (Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe New Talent Author Award, Newbery Honor)

