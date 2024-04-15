Selling UK Covers in the US? Plus: a PLA report, JAMES is legit, and more.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk about some recent book-related travel things, do some quick adulation of James, and much more.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

Discussed in this episode:

First Edition!

The Book Riot Podcast Patreon

How about the nugget in this piece on AI that Meta thought about buying Simon & Schuster

Amazon grab-and-go was a sham

Real Americans by Rachel Khong

The Unsettled by Ayana Mathis

James by Percival Everett

There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraqib