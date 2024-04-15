Selling UK Covers in the US? Plus: a PLA report, JAMES is legit, and more.
Jeff and Rebecca talk about some recent book-related travel things, do some quick adulation of James, and much more.
Discussed in this episode:
How about the nugget in this piece on AI that Meta thought about buying Simon & Schuster
Real Americans by Rachel Khong