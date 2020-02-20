Episode 23
Seeing Others Without Fear
Matthew and Nicole discuss combatting xenophobia by adopting a stance of cultural humility and helping shape children’s understanding of a broader world, rich with hundreds of cultures, languages, and people both very similar and very different from their own.
RELEVANT LINKS:
Countering Islamophobia Through Education
Books to Help Kids Understand What It’s Like to Be a Refugee
In the Face of Xenophobia: Lessons to Address Bullying of South Asian American Youth
How to Support Immigrant Students and Families: Strategies for Schools and Early Childhood Programs
Asking For A Friend: Help! My Kids Only Have White Friends
They Called Us Enemy by George Takei, Justin Eisinger, and Steven Scott; illustrated by Harmony Becker
Hidden: A Child’s Story of the Holocaust by Loic Dauvillier, Marc Lizano, and Greg Salsedo
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
PICTURE BOOKS:
Under My Hijab by Hena Khan; illustrated by Aaliya Jaleel
The Proudest Blue: A Story of Hijab and Family by Ibtihaj Muhammad with S. K. Ali; illustrated by Hatem Aly
Mommy’s Khimar by Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow; illustrated by Ebony Glenn
Where Are You From? by Yamile Saied Méndez,; illustrated by Jaime Kim
Separate is Never Equal: Sylvia Mendez & Her Family’s Fight for Desegregation by Duncan Tonatiuh
Pancho Rabbit and the Coyote: A Migrant’s Tale by Duncan Tonatiuh
The Journey by Francesca Sanna
I Am Not A Number by Jenny Kay Dupuis and Kathy Kacer, illustrated by Gillian Newland
MIDDLE GRADE:
The Only Road by Alexandra Diaz
The Chupacabras of the Rio Grande (The Unicorn Rescue Society #4) by Adam Gidwitz and David Bowles; illustrated by Hatem Aly
Front Desk by Kelly Yang
Indian No More by Charlene Willing McManis with Traci Sorell
CLOSING NOTE:
