Seeing Others Without Fear

Matthew and Nicole discuss combatting xenophobia by adopting a stance of cultural humility and helping shape children’s understanding of a broader world, rich with hundreds of cultures, languages, and people both very similar and very different from their own.

RELEVANT LINKS:

Countering Islamophobia Through Education

Speaking Up Against Racism Around the New Coronavirus

Books to Help Kids Understand What It’s Like to Be a Refugee

In the Face of Xenophobia: Lessons to Address Bullying of South Asian American Youth

How to Support Immigrant Students and Families: Strategies for Schools and Early Childhood Programs

Asking For A Friend: Help! My Kids Only Have White Friends

Antiracist Book Festival

They Called Us Enemy by George Takei, Justin Eisinger, and Steven Scott; illustrated by Harmony Becker

Hidden: A Child’s Story of the Holocaust by Loic Dauvillier, Marc Lizano, and Greg Salsedo

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

PICTURE BOOKS:

Under My Hijab by Hena Khan; illustrated by Aaliya Jaleel

The Proudest Blue: A Story of Hijab and Family by Ibtihaj Muhammad with S. K. Ali; illustrated by Hatem Aly

Mommy’s Khimar by Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow; illustrated by Ebony Glenn

Where Are You From? by Yamile Saied Méndez,; illustrated by Jaime Kim

Separate is Never Equal: Sylvia Mendez & Her Family’s Fight for Desegregation by Duncan Tonatiuh

Pancho Rabbit and the Coyote: A Migrant’s Tale by Duncan Tonatiuh

The Journey by Francesca Sanna

I Am Not A Number by Jenny Kay Dupuis and Kathy Kacer, illustrated by Gillian Newland

MIDDLE GRADE:

The Only Road by Alexandra Diaz

The Chupacabras of the Rio Grande (The Unicorn Rescue Society #4) by Adam Gidwitz and David Bowles; illustrated by Hatem Aly

Front Desk by Kelly Yang

Indian No More by Charlene Willing McManis with Traci Sorell

CLOSING NOTE:

